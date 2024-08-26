22:17
More than 70 PPP projects worth $1 billion registered in Kyrgyzstan for 6 months

To date, 42 business entities are implementing projects within the framework of public-private partnership (PPP) for the amount of more than $500 million in Kyrgyzstan. The National Investments Agency reported.

According to the agency, PPP projects cover such sectors as energy sector, health care, transportation, education, municipal services, agriculture, sports and culture.

According to data for the first half of 2024, there are 70 PPP projects in the country. The volume of investments in the projects exceeds $1 billion. The agency added that 17 new agreements involving private investors have also been signed since the beginning of the year.
