Major land fraud uncovered in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan

Police officers in Chui region detained a citizen suspected of large-scale land fraud. The department’s press service reported.

On October 17, citizen K.A. filed a complaint with the Department of Internal Affairs of Alamedin district, reporting that on May 30, citizen A.A., having gained her trust, fraudulently sold her someone else’s land plot in Manas-Ata residential area for $28,000 and then fled. A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As a result of operational and investigative activities, police detained 66-year-old citizen A.A., who has been placed in a temporary detention facility. The court has ordered his detention.

The investigation is ongoing.