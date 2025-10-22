Kyrgyzstan EXPO 2025 to be held in Bishkek

Kyrgyzstan EXPO 2025 exhibition will be opened in Bishkek. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The exhibition will serve as a platform for manufacturers, exporters, investors, and government officials. Participants will be able to sign contracts, find partners, and present new products and services.

Companies from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, China, Korea, and other countries will be represented at the exhibition. A total of 140 manufacturers and international companies have confirmed their participation.

The EXPO will feature an exhibition area showcasing products, services, and technologies, B2B meetings, quick networking opportunities, pitch sessions for manufacturers and exporters, and thematic discussions with government agencies and international partners.

Kyrgyzstan EXPO 2025 is scheduled for November 13-14.