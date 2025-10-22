13:15
USD 87.45
EUR 101.62
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstan EXPO 2025 to be held in Bishkek

Kyrgyzstan EXPO 2025 exhibition will be opened in Bishkek. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The exhibition will serve as a platform for manufacturers, exporters, investors, and government officials. Participants will be able to sign contracts, find partners, and present new products and services.

Companies from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, China, Korea, and other countries will be represented at the exhibition. A total of 140 manufacturers and international companies have confirmed their participation.

The EXPO will feature an exhibition area showcasing products, services, and technologies, B2B meetings, quick networking opportunities, pitch sessions for manufacturers and exporters, and thematic discussions with government agencies and international partners.

Kyrgyzstan EXPO 2025 is scheduled for November 13-14.
link: https://24.kg/english/348073/
views: 176
Print
Related
AgroTechExpo 2025 and agricultural fair opened in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan receives gold award for best exposition at Expo 2025 in Osaka
Agro-industrial exhibition and food fair to be held in Bishkek
Minsk to host Innoprom exhibition with participation of EAEU Heads of Government
Kyrgyzstan showcases products of domestic garment manufacturers in Paris
National brands of Kyrgyzstan showcased at exhibitions in Malaysia and Russia
Kyrgyzstan presents its export potential at CIFTIS 2025 in China
Shyrdaks admired in Europe displayed in Alay district
Kyrgyz felt showcased at International Exhibition in South Korea
Talant Ogobaev's personal exhibition In Search to open in Bishkek
Popular
Green Energy Fund seeks investors for hydropower and solar projects Green Energy Fund seeks investors for hydropower and solar projects
Kyrgyzstan to launch first-ever carpet flooring production Kyrgyzstan to launch first-ever carpet flooring production
President of Kyrgyzstan signs amendments to law on non-tax revenues President of Kyrgyzstan signs amendments to law on non-tax revenues
Updated protocol to nuclear safety agreement with IAEA ratified Updated protocol to nuclear safety agreement with IAEA ratified
22 October, Wednesday
12:53
Turkic World Youth Forum to be held in Bishkek under auspices of TURKSOY Turkic World Youth Forum to be held in Bishkek under au...
12:27
Imamidin Tashov's hunger strike: Convicted businessman loses 19 kilograms
12:18
Cement tank explosion in Novopokrovka kills two workers
12:01
Residents begin moving into new Zhany Dostuk village in Batken region
11:54
Details of tragedy in Osh: Mother and 5 children killed in house fire