Drug lab dismantled in Chui region, 31 kilograms of drugs seized

A citizen, born in 1995, suspected of manufacturing synthetic drugs was detained in Chui region. The State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A synthetic drug lab was discovered jointly with the Department of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) for Osh city and Osh region.

A search of a rented house and warehouse revealed all the necessary for a synthetic drug lab—equipment, protective clothing, various precursors, and ready-to-use substances.

Another citizen, born in 1999, was later detained. He is suspected of distributing synthetic drugs in Bishkek through a system of stashes.

According to the State Service on Drug Control, a total of 31 kilograms of drugs and 433 kilograms of precursors were seized from illegal circulation. Both suspects are in custody.

The search for other members of the criminal group is ongoing.