Dedicated bus lane to appear on Kievskaya Street in Bishkek

Next year, a dedicated bus lane is planned to be made on Kievskaya Street in Bishkek. The announcement was made by Bishkek Deputy Mayor Ramiz Aliev during a roundtable discussion on urban mobility.

According to him, the project has already been prepared and presented to the public. The dedicated lane will become part of a broader program aimed at improving the city’s transport infrastructure and reducing traffic congestion in the central part of the city.

«We want buses to move faster and without delays. This will make public transport more convenient and attractive for residents,» the deputy mayor said.

Ramiz Aliev added that the project provides for new road markings, installation of appropriate traffic signs, and parking restrictions along the designated section of the street.