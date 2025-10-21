12:07
SCNS: Jalal-Abad University lecturer detained for fraud

In the city of Manas, a lecturer from the Pedagogical Faculty of Jalal-Abad State University, identified as K.Z.A., was detained on suspicion of systematic fraud, the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the investigation, the detainee allegedly used his official position to deceive applicants by promising them admission to the university’s extra-mural tuition program, assistance in passing exams, and the issuance of a state-recognized diploma. In exchange for these «services,» he regularly collected money from victims under the pretext of paying tuition fees or «finishing» semesters.

Investigators have so far identified over 50 similar cases of fraud committed by K.Z.A. over the past five years.

The Main SCNS Department for Jalal-Abad region urges citizens who may have been affected by the lecturer’s actions to contact the following phone numbers: 0372 25 60 49 and 0556 06 18 83.
