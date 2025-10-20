15:50
New head of Patrol Police Service appointed in Osh city

A new head of the Patrol Police Service has been appointed in the city of Osh. The press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service reported.

Major of police Nurmat Ernazarov assumed the position.

The introduction of the new chief to the staff took place on October 20.

The appointment was made as part of a routine personnel rotation. Prior to this, Nurmat Ernazarov served as head of the Department for Road Patrol Service and Law Enforcement Practice of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
