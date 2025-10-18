Tashiev presents three-room house to resident of Chui region
The head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), Kamchybek Tashiev, presented the keys to a three-room house to Mirbek Kadyraliev, a 42-year-old resident of the village of Kaiyndy in Kemin district of Chui region. The State Committee’s press center reported.
As reported, in 2024, Mirbek Kadyraliev, a truck driver, lost one arm and the ability to work due to an accident during vehicle repairs. He has three children, and the family lived in a rented apartment. He lacked sufficient work experience to receive a state pension.
On August 25, Mirbek Kadyraliev appealed to the President and the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security via Facebook asking for assistance.