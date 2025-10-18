18:18
USD 87.45
EUR 102.29
RUB 1.09
English

Tashiev presents three-room house to resident of Chui region

Tashiev presents three-room house to resident of Chui region

The head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), Kamchybek Tashiev, presented the keys to a three-room house to Mirbek Kadyraliev, a 42-year-old resident of the village of Kaiyndy in Kemin district of Chui region. The State Committee’s press center reported.

As reported, in 2024, Mirbek Kadyraliev, a truck driver, lost one arm and the ability to work due to an accident during vehicle repairs. He has three children, and the family lived in a rented apartment. He lacked sufficient work experience to receive a state pension.

On August 25, Mirbek Kadyraliev appealed to the President and the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security via Facebook asking for assistance.

According to the SCNS, construction of a new three-room house began within two days, based on a personal order from Sadyr Japarov. It was built within a month and handed over to the Kadyraliev family.
link: https://24.kg/english/347682/
views: 64
Print
Related
Insurance policy transfer to new owner: Cabinet amends housing insurance rules
Over 60,000 people in Kyrgyzstan on waiting list for mortgage housing
925 apartment buildings being constructed under state housing program
Kamchybek Tashiev donates apartment to single mother with seven children
There are no more underbosses, mafia enforcers in Kyrgyzstan, Tashiev says
Kamchybek Tashiev: Next year we will work on development of Kara-Koy
Children play football with Kamchybek Tashiev on newly renovated field in Tokmak
Service apartments to be allocated to SCNS officers in houses under construction
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of Asman Residence-1 complex in Osh city
Kamchybek Tashiev builds new house for another ex-classmate in Kara-Suu
Popular
Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states
Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3 Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3
Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to establish Green Finance Fund to support environmental projects Kyrgyzstan to establish Green Finance Fund to support environmental projects
18 October, Saturday
18:12
Kyrgyzstan to launch first-ever carpet flooring production Kyrgyzstan to launch first-ever carpet flooring product...
18:04
Tashiev presents three-room house to resident of Chui region
17:59
Major online fraud scheme uncovered in Bishkek
17:52
Kyrgyzstan to produce its first feature film about Chingiz Aitmatov
17:42
Wine imports from Spain to Kyrgyzstan increases