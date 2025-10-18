Tashiev presents three-room house to resident of Chui region

The head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), Kamchybek Tashiev, presented the keys to a three-room house to Mirbek Kadyraliev, a 42-year-old resident of the village of Kaiyndy in Kemin district of Chui region. The State Committee’s press center reported.

As reported, in 2024, Mirbek Kadyraliev, a truck driver, lost one arm and the ability to work due to an accident during vehicle repairs. He has three children, and the family lived in a rented apartment. He lacked sufficient work experience to receive a state pension.

On August 25, Mirbek Kadyraliev appealed to the President and the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security via Facebook asking for assistance.

According to the SCNS, construction of a new three-room house began within two days, based on a personal order from Sadyr Japarov. It was built within a month and handed over to the Kadyraliev family.