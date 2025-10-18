SCNS detains former rector of Eurasian University

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan detained the former rector of the Eurasian University, the SCNS press center reported.

According to the statement, a criminal case was opened as part of an investigation into the activities of the Non-Commercial Educational Institution Eurasian University on charges of forgery of official documents by faculty members.

It was established that several teachers, abusing their authority, unlawfully entered grades into academic records for students who systematically missed lectures, modules, and exam sessions. These actions represented a serious violation of the state education policy.

Investigators have identified 19 faculty members involved in the illegal activity.

On October 16, another suspect — the former rector of the university, currently a lecturer at the Zhusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University, identified as citizen S.M.A., was detained.

He has been placed in pre-trial detention center No. 1 for a period of one month.