13:34
USD 87.45
EUR 102.29
RUB 1.09
English

SCNS detains former rector of Eurasian University

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan detained the former rector of the Eurasian University, the SCNS press center reported.

According to the statement, a criminal case was opened as part of an investigation into the activities of the Non-Commercial Educational Institution Eurasian University on charges of forgery of official documents by faculty members.

It was established that several teachers, abusing their authority, unlawfully entered grades into academic records for students who systematically missed lectures, modules, and exam sessions. These actions represented a serious violation of the state education policy.

Investigators have identified 19 faculty members involved in the illegal activity.

On October 16, another suspect — the former rector of the university, currently a lecturer at the Zhusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University, identified as citizen S.M.A., was detained.

He has been placed in pre-trial detention center No. 1 for a period of one month.
link: https://24.kg/english/347661/
views: 183
Print
Related
Active member of Kamchi Kolbaev's crime group detained in Kyrgyzstan
Head of Nookat district suspected of illegal sale of land
SCNS detains Eurasian University lecturers for grade forgery
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains organizers of illegal lottery
Former Deputy Chief of Parliament’s office detained on extortion charges
Director of LLC detained for fraud with forest land in Issyk-Kul region
SCNS detains Osh native for threats and extortion
KSMA lecturer caught red-handed when taking bribe in Bishkek
Double murder in Ak-Ordo: Suspect detained
Kyrgyzstan receives €6.5 million EU grant to support education
Popular
Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states
Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to establish Green Finance Fund to support environmental projects Kyrgyzstan to establish Green Finance Fund to support environmental projects
Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3 Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3
18 October, Saturday
12:05
Natural Resources Ministry of Kyrgyzstan authorized to introduce its own uniform Natural Resources Ministry of Kyrgyzstan authorized to...
11:54
SCNS detains former rector of Eurasian University
11:50
Several grass and garbage fires reported in Chui region in one day
11:20
Teenagers again throw stones at passenger train in Chui region
11:15
Fire breaks out at Gareev Botanical Garden in Bishkek