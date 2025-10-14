15:34
Another commercial bank, Bereket Bank, to be opened in Kyrgyzstan

Another commercial bank, Bereket Bank, will be established in Kyrgyzstan. The National Bank has issued a permit for the establishment of Bereket Bank CJSC.

According to the central bank, the board of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has approved its decision.

There is currently no information about the founders in the Ministry of Justice’s public databases.

Recently, the National Bank has issued permits for the opening of five new commercial banks. The establishment of Alma Finance Bank CJSC, Muras Bank CJSC, Asman Bank CJSC, and Kylym Bank OJSC has been approved.

Kylym Bank was established with 100 percent state participation.
