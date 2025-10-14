Suspect in sale of hashish detained in Issyk-Ata district

Officers from the State Service on Drug Control of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region detained a man suspected of organizing a drug supply and distribution network. The department’s press service reported.

Based on the information received, a resident of Issyk-Ata district and his associates established a stable supply chain of hashish and marijuana for subsequent sale.

The incident was registered with the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Ata district, and a criminal case has been opened under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic «Illegal Manufacture, Acquisition, Storage, Transportation, or Sale of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances, and Their Analogues.»

During the investigation, citizen S.A., 60, was identified and detained.

During a search of his home, a package containing 158.03 grams of the substance was discovered and seized. According to the expert examination, the seized substance was cannabis resin (hashish).

The suspect was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.