New General Director of Tourism Development Support Fund appointed

By decision of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, the sole shareholder of Tourism Development Support Fund OJSC, Adilet Dzhanuzakov, has been appointed as the Fund’s General Director, the ministry’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, Adilet Dzhanuzakov was born on July 4, 1986, in Bishkek. He graduated with honors from the Faculty of Law of the Military University of the Ministry of Defense of Russia in 2009.

Career background:

March 2024 — March 2025 — Chairman of the Security and Escort Service of the Ministry of Justice.;

April 2023 — March 2024 — Head of the Department for Security of Correctional Institutions and Escort of Convicts and Detainees under the State Penitentiary Service;

October 2021 — January 2023 — Director of the Situation Center of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic;

May 2021 — October 2021 — Head of the Department of Defense, Law and Order, and Emergency Situations of the Presidential Administration;

October 2020 — May 2021 — Deputy Head of the Department of Defense, Law and Order, and Emergency Situations under the Government Office;

August 2020 — October 2020 — Acting Head of the Defense, Law and Order, and Emergency Situations Department, serving as First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Government;

January 2018 — August 2020 — Deputy Head of the Defense, Law and Order, and Emergency Situations Department under the Government Office;

March 2013 — January 2018 — Inspector of the Defense, Law and Order, and Emergency Situations Department under the Government Office.
