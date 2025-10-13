2025 Elections: Central Election Commission warns of potential scammers

Representatives of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) advised on Birinchi Radio to exercise caution when making voluntary donations to the election campaign.

According to Raida Bashirova, a CEC expert on campaign finance, there is a possibility that scammers could use their personal accounts at authorized banks.

«However, when a donor comes to a bank branch or transfers funds via a mobile app, all candidate accounts are already stored in the bank’s databases. There can’t be any ’illegal’ accounts there. Transactions are closely monitored, and I think there’s no chance for scammers to use the funds,» she said.

CEC member Bakhadyr Konurov added that one can always contact the CEC or the bank to confirm whether a particular account belongs to a candidate.

«Some candidates use QR codes, and scammers could indeed take advantage of this—we have no control over these funds,» he noted.

When asked about the most common mistakes candidates make when creating their campaign funds, Raida Bashirova responded that errors occur when funds are received, such as when donors fail to specify the precise details and type of donation (personal funds or voluntary donation) in the payment order.

«All funds deposited into a special account must contain their own GKPO code. We have legally set limits, and if a donor contributes more than the required amount, the funds are not accepted into the special account. The system allows to track maximum receipts and expenditures,» she added.

The early elections of deputies of Zhogorku Kenesh will be held on November 30.

Election campaigning will begin on November 10 and end the day before the vote, on November 29 at 8 a.m.

Election results will be tallied and officially announced by December 14.