Police captain convicted of drug trafficking sentenced to 10 years in prison

A police captain, K. uulu K., who was involved in transporting and selling drugs, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan has issued a final ruling in the criminal case.

According to case materials, the officer from the Department of Internal Affairs of Suzak district was charged with illegal possession and distribution of narcotic substances. In 2020, he purchased over 1 kilogram of hashish from a man named Batyr for 50,000 soms and hid it in a secret location. Three years later, the captain decided to sell the drug, distributing several portions in December. He was caught red-handed while attempting to sell another batch.

The Jalal-Abad City Court found K. uulu K. guilty and sentenced the former officer to 10 years in a general-regime correctional facility. The court also ordered the confiscation of his property.

The defendant filed an appeal against the verdict. His lawyer requested a mitigation. However, the Criminal Cases Panel of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic upheld the lower court’s verdict as lawful and justified. The verdict was upheld. The Supreme Court’s decision is final and cannot be appealed.

On December 18, 2023, the press center of the State Committee for National Security reported that a stable drug trafficking channel organized by a police captain from the Bek-Abad village police department of the Department of Internal Affairs of Suzak district in Jalal-Abad region had been disrupted. According to investigators, he had been actively involved in the transportation and distribution of large quantities of drugs in the region for a long time.
