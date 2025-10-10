19:12
USD 87.45
EUR 101.25
RUB 1.07
English

Sadyr Japarov notes effectiveness of integration mechanisms within CIS

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov attended the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. The presidential press service reported.

Sadyr Japarov noted the significant progress made by CIS countries in strengthening cooperation, emphasizing the importance of socio-economic stability and growth in the region. According to him, steady macroeconomic growth, infrastructure development, and improved investment attractiveness are clear indicators of progress.

«These results generally demonstrate the effectiveness of integration mechanisms and simplified trade regimes, confirming consistent progress toward the formation of a common economic space,» the president stated.

He congratulated Turkmenistan on assuming the CIS chairmanship for 2026 and reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s readiness for active and constructive participation in all integration initiatives.

Following the meeting, the heads of state signed a package of documents on coordinating efforts in the areas of security, economy, transport, energy, and humanitarian cooperation.
link: https://24.kg/english/346796/
views: 151
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov attends informal dinner of CIS Heads of State in Dushanbe
III CIS Games: Team of Kyrgyzstan takes 6th place in medal standings
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan decline to host 2027 CIS Games
III CIS Games open in Ganja: 126 Kyrgyz athletes to compete for medals
First Commonwealth Fair of CIS countries to be held in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan’s schoolchildren win silver at CIS Entrepreneurship Championship
Kyrgyzstan’s team arrives in Moscow for CIS Military Sports Games
Kyrgyzstan ranks among top 3 CIS countries in pasta production
Russian Foreign Ministry: Kyrgyzstan leads CIS in GDP growth
Young Kyrgyzstanis present country's culture at Children of Commonwealth Forum
Popular
Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit
10 October, Friday
17:33
Sadyr Japarov notes effectiveness of integration mechanisms within CIS Sadyr Japarov notes effectiveness of integration mechan...
16:41
Mass brawl breaks out in Bishkek, all participants detained
16:33
Hospitals in Kyrgyzstan upgrading medical equipment
16:17
Director of LLC detained for fraud with forest land in Issyk-Kul region
16:08
Over $1 billion allocated to support economies of Central Asian countries