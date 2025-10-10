Sadyr Japarov notes effectiveness of integration mechanisms within CIS

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov attended the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. The presidential press service reported.

Sadyr Japarov noted the significant progress made by CIS countries in strengthening cooperation, emphasizing the importance of socio-economic stability and growth in the region. According to him, steady macroeconomic growth, infrastructure development, and improved investment attractiveness are clear indicators of progress.

«These results generally demonstrate the effectiveness of integration mechanisms and simplified trade regimes, confirming consistent progress toward the formation of a common economic space,» the president stated.

He congratulated Turkmenistan on assuming the CIS chairmanship for 2026 and reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s readiness for active and constructive participation in all integration initiatives.

Following the meeting, the heads of state signed a package of documents on coordinating efforts in the areas of security, economy, transport, energy, and humanitarian cooperation.