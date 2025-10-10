Sadyr Japarov notes effectiveness of integration mechanisms within CIS

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov attended the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. The presidential press service reported.
Sadyr Japarov noted the significant progress made by CIS countries in strengthening cooperation, emphasizing the importance of socio-economic stability and growth in the region. According to him, steady macroeconomic growth, infrastructure development, and improved investment attractiveness are clear indicators of progress.
Following the meeting, the heads of state signed a package of documents on coordinating efforts in the areas of security, economy, transport, energy, and humanitarian cooperation.