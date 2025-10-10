14:29
Climate change: Who will represent Kyrgyzstan at COP-30 in Brazil

At COP-30 in Belém, Brazil, Kyrgyzstan’s delegation will include Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov, Special Representative of the President for Implementation of the Five-Year Action Plan for the Development of Mountain Regions Dinara Kemelova, and Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision Meder Mashiev. It was announced today at the National Climate Dialogue in Bishkek.

Edil Baisalov recalled that at COP-29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan was represented by a large delegation, including the President, relevant ministries, civil society, and NGOs. The country even had its own pavilion.

«Few birds can cross the ocean to Brazil, but next year, with even greater effort and a larger team — our entire aul — we will go to the wonderful city of Istanbul, Turkey. Our delegation actively supports this city’s candidacy,» Edil Baisalov said.

It should be noted that the UN Climate Change Conference serves as the supreme negotiating body for implementing the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Kyoto Protocol, and the Paris Agreement. The conferences began in 1995 as small working sessions and have since evolved into one of the largest international forums organized under the UN and other international organizations.
link: https://24.kg/english/346741/
views: 184
