Kyrgyzstan condemns countries that do not recognize climate change — Baisalov

Kyrgyzstan recognizes climate change as a fact, an objective reality, and a huge, catastrophic threat to all humanity. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov stated at the National Climate Dialogue in Bishkek.

According to him, the country is ready to contribute, along with other responsible members of the international community, to reducing carbon dioxide emissions and transforming the entire way of life, in order to abandon some old habits.

«This requires enormous effort, work, and enormous expense. We condemn some countries that refuse to recognize climate change as a problem for humanity. We believe this is completely irresponsible, especially when it comes from those countries that are causing the greatest damage to our shared climate. Nature knows no boundaries when it comes to pollution. Countries that have been polluting for 300-400 years and causing irreparable damage should make the greatest effort to reduce emissions. Kyrgyzstan is already one of five countries that has reduced its emissions more than others since 1990,» Edil Baisalov said.

He emphasized that climate change is a real threat.

«In this regard, we call on the entire international community to mobilize efforts. We appeal to every citizen, every household—everyone must learn to live differently. This isn’t easy when glaciers melt and the landscape changes. This means changing the lives of millions of people, when floods destroy bridges and roads. These aren’t abstract figures, but the fates of specific families and communities,» Edil Baisalov added.