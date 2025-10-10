12:55
USD 87.45
EUR 101.55
RUB 1.07
English

Roza Mamyrbaeva appointed Deputy Head of Presidential Affairs Department

Roza Mamyrbaeva has been appointed Deputy Head of the Presidential Affairs Department of the Kyrgyz Republic. The corresponding decree was signed by the head of state.

Mamyrbaeva was born in the village of Kurmenty, Tyup district, Issyk-Kul region. She holds a higher education degree in economics.

She began her professional career in 1997 at Kurmentycement enterprise and later held various positions in state and municipal bodies. At Ak-Bulak aiyl okmotu (rural administration), she rose from a specialist to head of department.

From 2020 to 2022, she worked as a specialist, senior specialist, chief specialist, and head of department at the Chui Regional Capital Construction Department. Since 2022, she had served as a referent in the Presidential Affairs Department.

Roza Mamyrbaeva holds the rank of municipal employee, Class III.

Elmira Usenova has been relieved of her post as Deputy Head of the Presidential Affairs Department, a position she had held since September 2022.
link: https://24.kg/english/346717/
views: 151
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov makes defense appointments
Nurgazy Asylbekov appointed Mayor of Talas
Magomed Musaev appointed advisor to head of Asian Wrestling Federation
New Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Zarina Chimyrova appointed head of Tokmak's Department of Culture
President of Kyrgyzstan grants his advisor Koichiev special status
Minister of Water Resources of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy
Taalaibek Turgunov appointed Director of Issyk-Kul Musical and Drama Theater
New kazy appointed in Osh region
Chyngyz Esengul uulu appointed Kyrgyzstan's trade representative in Turkey
Popular
Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit
10 October, Friday
12:50
Kyrgyzstan condemns countries that do not recognize climate change — Baisalov Kyrgyzstan condemns countries that do not recognize cli...
12:38
Video cameras helped reduce crime in Kyrgyzstan by 40 percent
12:34
New entrance stele installed in Manas city
12:25
Agricultural land in Sokuluk transformed for industrial center construction
12:14
Kyrgyzstanis report more cases of unlawful dismissal