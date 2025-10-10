Roza Mamyrbaeva appointed Deputy Head of Presidential Affairs Department

Roza Mamyrbaeva has been appointed Deputy Head of the Presidential Affairs Department of the Kyrgyz Republic. The corresponding decree was signed by the head of state.

Mamyrbaeva was born in the village of Kurmenty, Tyup district, Issyk-Kul region. She holds a higher education degree in economics.

She began her professional career in 1997 at Kurmentycement enterprise and later held various positions in state and municipal bodies. At Ak-Bulak aiyl okmotu (rural administration), she rose from a specialist to head of department.

From 2020 to 2022, she worked as a specialist, senior specialist, chief specialist, and head of department at the Chui Regional Capital Construction Department. Since 2022, she had served as a referent in the Presidential Affairs Department.

Roza Mamyrbaeva holds the rank of municipal employee, Class III.

Elmira Usenova has been relieved of her post as Deputy Head of the Presidential Affairs Department, a position she had held since September 2022.