Kyrgyz-Tajik Water Management Commission begins work

The first meeting of the Kyrgyz-Tajik Water Management Commission was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, the joint commission was established to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the field of sustainable water resource management, ensure access to water and energy infrastructure, and coordinate efforts to prevent and resolve potential water-related issues.

«During the meeting, participants discussed the status of the Kyrgyz-Tajik Water Management Commission, as well as ways to attract investment for the modernization and rehabilitation of hydraulic facilities critical for border regions,» the ministry said.

The Kyrgyz delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry — Director of the Water Resources Service Almaz Zheenaliev. The Tajik delegation was led by Director of the Agency for Land Reclamation and Irrigation Zafarbek Davlatzoda.
