Customs Service of Russia tightens control over goods with Kyrgyz certificates

The Russian Federal Customs Service is tightening control over goods with Kyrgyz certificates of conformity to the technical regulations of the Customs Union. Logistics 360 magazine reports.

It is noted that Russian customs has begun requiring additional documents when importing goods with Kyrgyz certificates of conformity to the technical regulations. Federal Customs Service officers at Moscow airports have begun requesting additional documents, including a customs declaration for imported product samples for testing.

«The problem is that in Kyrgyzstan, a certificate can be obtained without testing the samples, so the required declaration cannot be issued there. This tightening is due to President Putin’s order to review the rules for importing products with foreign certificates by January 2026.

The new requirements significantly impact the cost of certification. According to Rocket Cargo, the price difference can be significant: a certificate for imported phones with sample testing costs 300,000 rubles in Russia, while in Kyrgyzstan, without testing, it costs 70,000 rubles. In other cases, the difference is 10-15 percent, depending on the type of cargo and the Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature code,» the publication states.

Certificate issuance in Russia also takes longer: 1.5-2 months versus 1-2 weeks in Kyrgyzstan. The procedure includes purchasing samples from the supplier, clearing them through customs, checking them with certification bodies, and laboratory testing. The certificates are required for machinery and equipment, low-voltage equipment, household appliances, gas equipment, elevators, auto parts, light industry products, children’s goods, toys, personal protective equipment, and children’s furniture.

A certificate of conformity with the technical regulations of the Customs Union is a document confirming the quality of a product to the requirements of technical regulations recognized by all countries within the EAEU.