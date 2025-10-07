18:51
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov congratulated Russian leader Vladimir Putin on his birthday. The presidential press service reported.

In his congratulatory telegram, Sadyr Japarov emphasized the Russian leader’s professionalism, statesmanship, and responsibility in making important decisions, noting his contributions to the country’s development.

He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with Russia, based on shared history, culture, and mutual respect.

The president noted that under Vladimir Putin’s leadership, Russia is confidently moving forward and continues to develop in many areas. He expressed confidence that the friendly relations between the two countries will continue to strengthen and benefit both peoples.

In conclusion, Sadyr Japarov wished Vladimir Putin good health and success, and the people of the Russian Federation peace and prosperity.
