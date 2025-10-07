Kumtor management inspects progress at Togolok and Dzhangart

Members of the Board of Directors and Management Board of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC, as well as the management of Kumtor Operating Company inspected the progress of work under Togolok and Dzhangart projects.

According to the company, management inspected the construction of a transfer point in the village of Ak-Shyirak, the condition of roads leading to Togolok gold deposit, and the bridge under construction across Kaichy River. They also heard a report on the progress of geophysical engineering surveys in the area where the gold processing plant and work camp will be built.

As for Dzhangart area, drilling is underway at the site according to the approved plan, modular housing units has been installed in the temporary work camp, and comfortable conditions have been created for geologists.

«The main work has begun. The necessary equipment is gradually being delivered. We are striving to create decent conditions for our employees. We must complete all the tasks set by management in a timely manner and in full,» the board member Bakytbek Mailiev said.

He noted that work under Togolok and Dzhangart projects will continue actively.