Zarina Chimyrova appointed head of Tokmak's Department of Culture

Zarina Chimyrova has been appointed head of Department of Culture of Tokmak city. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The appointment was made at the recommendation of the ministry.

Zarina Chimyrova was born on March 6, 1980 in Tokmak. She holds a degree in law and management. From 2011 to 2014, she graduated from the International Academy of Management, Law, Finance and Business with a degree in jurisprudence and the Iskhak Razzakov Kyrgyz Technical University with a degree in management.

She began her career in 2003 at the zonal center of the Chui Regional State Register, first as a clerk and then as a leading land resources specialist. Since 2005, she has held various positions in the city’s Department of Culture, accumulating many years of experience. Prior to her appointment, she worked as the department’s chief specialist.