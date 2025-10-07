Kyrgyz startup develops world-class voice model

The Kyrgyz team NineNineSix has created KaniTTS, a technology that converts text into lifelike speech in six languages. The High Technology Park reported.

KaniTTS produces realistic, emotionally expressive speech and can generate 15 seconds of audio in just one second. The model currently supports English, German, Korean, Arabic, Chinese, and Spanish, with Kyrgyz and Japanese coming soon. The technology is comparable in quality and speed to solutions from Google and OpenAI, and it’s available for free installation.

Developers Ulanbek Abdurazakov, Denis Pavlov, and Nursultan Bakashov have made the project open source on Hugging Face platform, where it has already been downloaded over 15,000 times.

KaniTTS can be integrated into chatbots, games, podcasts, and educational platforms.

«We wanted voice AI to be accessible to everyone, not just large companies,» the NineNineSix team said.

The project, supported by the High Technology Park of Kyrgyzstan, has already drawn international attention from the developer community.