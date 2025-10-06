Minister of Water Resources of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy

Bekten Bekbolotov has been appointed the new Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic. The ministry’s press service reported.

The appointment order was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Bekten Bekbolotov was born on October 10, 1973. He holds two higher education degrees. He has served in various government positions since 1997. He is married and has three children.

In August 2025, State Committee for National Security officers detained Samat Nasredinov, Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry. As it was reported, he is one of the defendants in a criminal case related to the illegal issuance of quotas for livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan.