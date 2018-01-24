01:51
-11
USD 68.41
EUR 84.42
RUB 1.21
English

Reduction of licensed types of activities proposed in Kyrgyzstan

It is proposed to reduce the number of licensed types of activities in Kyrgyzstan. Economy Minister Artem Novikov told today at a parliament session.

According to him, over the past three years, the regulatory framework that regulates entrepreneurial activities has changed. The license is issued for activity, and a permit — for a separate type of actions in the process of activity. There are differences between them when issuing, re-issuing, conducting control, in the grounds of refusal of license issue.

«In this regard, it is necessary to clearly separate licenses and permits with a view to legally accurate presentation and setting justified requirements to them,» Artem Novikov explained.

He added that the Ministry of Economy proposes to reduce the number of licensed types of activity from 66 to 62, and permits — from 33 to 26. In addition, an automated information system for the issuance of licenses and permits in electronic form will be introduced.
link:
views: 183
Print
Related
Issue of licenses for deposits proposed to be changed in Kyrgyzstan
Only third of driving schools in Kyrgyzstan comply with licensing requirements
License of copper-gold deposit Bozymchak renewed
Ban on driving in Russia with Kyrgyz licenses submitted to State Duma
License issued to Aleksey Eliseev has no legal force in Latvia
Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC denied licenses for gold deposits
Andash Mining Company revoked license for field development
Popular
45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan 45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan
Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care
Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love