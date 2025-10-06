13:01
Afghan drug supply channel blocked in Kyrgyzstan

A major channel used to smuggle drugs of Afghan origin into the country has been intercepted in Kyrgyzstan. The Drug Control Service of the Interior Ministry reported.

According to the agency, a criminal group had organized large-scale smuggling operations from a neighboring country with the intent to distribute illegal substances both within Kyrgyzstan and abroad.

In early October, officers from the Drug Control Service, working jointly with colleagues from a neighboring state, detained several suspects: T.N. (28), Kh.B. (36), and T.S. (51) — all of whom have prior convictions. The detainees have been placed in a temporary detention facility.

During a search, police seized 4 kilograms and 22.6 grams of opium prepared for sale.

An investigation is ongoing to identify other members of the criminal scheme.
