Fraudsters use fake documents with National Bank Chief’s signature

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of a new fraud scheme, in which scammers present forged documents bearing the signature of the bank’s chairman.

«Do not trust such messages under any circumstances and never transfer money to strangers. If in doubt, always verify information through official sources,» the bank said in a statement.

Those who realize they have fallen victim are urged to immediately block their bank card and contact law enforcement agencies.

The National Bank stressed that it does not send official documents to citizens via messaging apps, does not request money transfers, and does not provide services to individuals.

The number of the National Bank’s public reception office is 0312 610486.