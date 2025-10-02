Kyrgyzstan to develop justice system development program until 2030

The first meeting of the interagency working group to draft a new program Development of the Justice System of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2030 was held in Bishkek. The press service of the Council of Judges of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the press service, the working group was established by a decision of the Council of Judges of the Kyrgyz Republic on August 29, 2025, pursuant to an instruction from the Presidential Administration. The group is headed by Deputy Chair of the Council of Judges Elmira Baitikova.

During the first meeting of the interagency working group, participants discussed the main areas of the new program, focusing on increasing the transparency, efficiency, and accessibility of the judiciary, as well as the development of digital technologies and improving interagency cooperation and coordination in the justice sector.

The interagency working group includes representatives of the Presidential Administration, the judiciary, including the Constitutional and Supreme Courts, judicial self-government bodies, the Ombudsman’s Office, as well as representatives of law enforcement, oversight, educational, digital, and other government agencies.