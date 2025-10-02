21:03
USD 87.45
EUR 102.79
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyzstan to develop justice system development program until 2030

The first meeting of the interagency working group to draft a new program Development of the Justice System of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2030 was held in Bishkek. The press service of the Council of Judges of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the press service, the working group was established by a decision of the Council of Judges of the Kyrgyz Republic on August 29, 2025, pursuant to an instruction from the Presidential Administration. The group is headed by Deputy Chair of the Council of Judges Elmira Baitikova.

During the first meeting of the interagency working group, participants discussed the main areas of the new program, focusing on increasing the transparency, efficiency, and accessibility of the judiciary, as well as the development of digital technologies and improving interagency cooperation and coordination in the justice sector.

The interagency working group includes representatives of the Presidential Administration, the judiciary, including the Constitutional and Supreme Courts, judicial self-government bodies, the Ombudsman’s Office, as well as representatives of law enforcement, oversight, educational, digital, and other government agencies.
link: https://24.kg/english/345783/
views: 137
Print
Related
New House of Justice opened in Batken
Gross violations in work of bailiffs in regions of Kyrgyzstan revealed
Association of Paralegals established in Kyrgyzstan
Supreme Court Chairman tells about corruption in Justice Affairs Council
New five-story building for Justice Department to be constructed in Osh city
Detention of 11 journalists. I demand justice from judges - Zamirbek Bazarbekov
President opens House of Justice in Jalal-Abad region
Legal needs of justice system assessed in Kyrgyzstan
Ministry of Justice intends to liquidate institution of public notaries
Parliament approves composition of Justice Affairs Council
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to increase trade turnover to $500 million Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to increase trade turnover to $500 million
Rain, snow and frost expected in Kyrgyzstan Rain, snow and frost expected in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan interested in assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery Kyrgyzstan interested in assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery
Fines for not wearing seatbelts to be imposed automatically from October 1 Fines for not wearing seatbelts to be imposed automatically from October 1
2 October, Thursday
20:07
President proposes sezing off-roaders from people driving them in mountains President proposes sezing off-roaders from people drivi...
19:54
Kyrgyzstan to develop justice system development program until 2030
19:48
Aisuluu Tynybekova dropped from UWW world rankings
19:42
Sadyr Japarov: Parliamentary seats no longer sold for $1 million
19:33
Installation of flagpole nearing completion in Osh city