New House of Justice opened in Batken

A new House of Justice was officially opened in the city of Batken on 8 March Street, No. 1. The facility will provide residents of the region with access to quality services, including free legal consultations, state notary services, probation services and support for residents of remote areas. The Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«As part of the event, the Batken Regional Department of Justice was presented with the keys to a domestically produced Chevrolet Tracker official vehicle and modern computer equipment. This will strengthen the material and technical base and increase the efficiency of the institution. It should be noted that it is planned to open five more Houses of Justice in different regions of the country. The opening coincided with the celebration of the 34th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence and became an important step in strengthening the legal system and developing Batken region,» the statement says.