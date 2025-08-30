11:08
USD 87.39
EUR 102.05
RUB 1.09
English

New House of Justice opened in Batken

A new House of Justice was officially opened in the city of Batken on 8 March Street, No. 1. The facility will provide residents of the region with access to quality services, including free legal consultations, state notary services, probation services and support for residents of remote areas. The Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«As part of the event, the Batken Regional Department of Justice was presented with the keys to a domestically produced Chevrolet Tracker official vehicle and modern computer equipment. This will strengthen the material and technical base and increase the efficiency of the institution. It should be noted that it is planned to open five more Houses of Justice in different regions of the country. The opening coincided with the celebration of the 34th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence and became an important step in strengthening the legal system and developing Batken region,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/341577/
views: 145
Print
Related
Gross violations in work of bailiffs in regions of Kyrgyzstan revealed
Association of Paralegals established in Kyrgyzstan
Supreme Court Chairman tells about corruption in Justice Affairs Council
New five-story building for Justice Department to be constructed in Osh city
Detention of 11 journalists. I demand justice from judges - Zamirbek Bazarbekov
President opens House of Justice in Jalal-Abad region
Legal needs of justice system assessed in Kyrgyzstan
Ministry of Justice intends to liquidate institution of public notaries
Parliament approves composition of Justice Affairs Council
USAID launches new project in Kyrgyzstan to strengthen rule of law
Popular
Germany to help Kyrgyzstan develop transit and logistics Germany to help Kyrgyzstan develop transit and logistics
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns about another fraudulent scheme National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns about another fraudulent scheme
Kyrgyzstan attracts German tourists and investors through joint initiatives Kyrgyzstan attracts German tourists and investors through joint initiatives
Second earthquake in 24 hours registered in Kyrgyzstan Second earthquake in 24 hours registered in Kyrgyzstan
30 August, Saturday
10:55
National futsal team of Kyrgyzstan lost to team of Hungary National futsal team of Kyrgyzstan lost to team of Hung...
10:48
Kyrgyzstan's public debt grows by 33.2 percent for year
10:42
Control over quarantineable products tightened in Batken region
10:26
Earthquake registered in south of Kyrgyzstan
10:16
Four industrial enterprises opened in Bishkek