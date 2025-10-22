House of Justice and new Probation Department office opened in Bishkek

A House of Justice and a new office of the Probation Department under the Ministry of Justice were inaugurated in Bishkek.

The ceremony was attended by Ayaz Bayetov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Justice, Rémi Duflot, Head of the European Union Delegation to Kyrgyzstan, and Oliver Stolpe, Regional Representative of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime for Central Asia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran.

The House of Justice unites key services of the justice system, including notary services, the departmental archive of justice authorities, a resource center, and the ministry’s monitoring center, which provides real-time observation.

According to the Minister of Justice, the opening of the House of Justice reflects the government’s policy aimed at introducing digital technologies and protecting human rights.

The facility was established using state and departmental budget funds, while the probation office was implemented with the support of the European Union and the UNODC as part of JUST4ALL program.