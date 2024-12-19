13:22
Association of Paralegals established in Kyrgyzstan

The Association of Paralegals has been established in Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Ministry of Justice reported.

The ministry explained that the new structure is being introduced to ensure the availability of legal advice to residents of certain regions.

A paralegal is a professional who performs tasks that require knowledge of legal concepts, but not the full experience of a lawyer, who is authorized to practice law.

Paralegals may engage in legal and regulatory compliance activities in areas such as the environment, labor, intellectual property, zoning, and taxation. In some jurisdictions, paralegals may provide services such as dispute resolution, court filings, legal research, and other auxiliary legal services.

Number of domestic violence cases increased with the onset of COVID-19 pandemic and the introduction of quarantine measures in Kyrgyzstan. Paralegals came to the aid of state agencies and provided legal services, because one of the problems during domestic and gender-based violence is low legal literacy of the population, remoteness from district centers and poverty, which are the main factors that isolate the rural population from justice.
