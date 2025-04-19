Gross violations in work of bailiffs in regions of Kyrgyzstan revealed

The Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan Mederbek Satyev took part in the board meeting of the Judicial Department, where he summed up the results of the department’s work for 2024. The press service of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The key performance indicators of bailiffs, the level of trust from society, issues of digitalization, logistics and personnel work were discussed.

Speaking to the department’s employees, Mederbek Satyev emphasized that, against the backdrop of increased criticism of the judicial system, the timely and complete execution of court decisions is of particular importance.

«During working trips to the regions, cases of violations of the procedure for maintaining documentation, insufficient knowledge of the law on the part of bailiffs and rude treatment of citizens were recorded. After all, their trust in justice directly depends on your activities. Professionalism, legality and discipline are the main elements that determine the authority of the judiciary,» he said.

The country’s chief judge stressed that such incidents undermine confidence in the judicial system and that senior officers and heads of regional departments should be held primarily responsible for them.