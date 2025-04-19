21:24
USD 87.10
EUR 99.05
RUB 1.07
English

Gross violations in work of bailiffs in regions of Kyrgyzstan revealed

The Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan Mederbek Satyev took part in the board meeting of the Judicial Department, where he summed up the results of the department’s work for 2024. The press service of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The key performance indicators of bailiffs, the level of trust from society, issues of digitalization, logistics and personnel work were discussed.

Speaking to the department’s employees, Mederbek Satyev emphasized that, against the backdrop of increased criticism of the judicial system, the timely and complete execution of court decisions is of particular importance.

«During working trips to the regions, cases of violations of the procedure for maintaining documentation, insufficient knowledge of the law on the part of bailiffs and rude treatment of citizens were recorded. After all, their trust in justice directly depends on your activities. Professionalism, legality and discipline are the main elements that determine the authority of the judiciary,» he said.

The country’s chief judge stressed that such incidents undermine confidence in the judicial system and that senior officers and heads of regional departments should be held primarily responsible for them.
link: https://24.kg/english/326658/
views: 164
Print
Related
Association of Paralegals established in Kyrgyzstan
Supreme Court Chairman tells about corruption in Justice Affairs Council
New five-story building for Justice Department to be constructed in Osh city
Detention of 11 journalists. I demand justice from judges - Zamirbek Bazarbekov
President opens House of Justice in Jalal-Abad region
Legal needs of justice system assessed in Kyrgyzstan
Ministry of Justice intends to liquidate institution of public notaries
Parliament approves composition of Justice Affairs Council
USAID launches new project in Kyrgyzstan to strengthen rule of law
Deputy Minister of Justice in charge of national security appointed
Popular
Next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan to be held on January 24, 2027 Next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan to be held on January 24, 2027
$52.4 million environmental project launched in Kyrgyzstan $52.4 million environmental project launched in Kyrgyzstan
Austrian company to build cable car at Three Peaks ski resort Austrian company to build cable car at Three Peaks ski resort
Kyrgyzstan's GDP increases by 13.1 percent in first quarter of 2025 Kyrgyzstan's GDP increases by 13.1 percent in first quarter of 2025
19 April, Saturday
20:21
Egg production increases in Kyrgyzstan Egg production increases in Kyrgyzstan
20:18
Deputy Chairman of Cabinet Edil Baisalov plants oaks in Osh city
20:13
Kyrgyzstan sets new rules for foreign vehicles
20:08
Kyrgyzstan and Korea launch joint production of organic fertilizers
19:59
Gross violations in work of bailiffs in regions of Kyrgyzstan revealed