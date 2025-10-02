21:02
Installation of flagpole nearing completion in Osh city

The installation of a flagpole in Osh’s central square is nearing completion. The grand opening will take place on October 5, City Day.

According to the City Hall, a large-scale concert featuring Kyrgyz pop stars will be held for Osh residents and guests on this day. Three million soms have been allocated for the festive program.

The City Hall notes that the installation of the flagpole is part of preparations for the city’s anniversary. Officials, public figures, and residents of the southern capital are expected to attend the opening.
