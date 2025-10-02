Direct investments from Kyrgyzstan into Azerbaijan's economy increase 78-fold

In the first half of 2025, foreign direct investment from Kyrgyzstan into Azerbaijan’s economy amounted to $7.706 million. Trend reports, citing the country’s Central Bank.

This is 78 times higher than in the same period last year.

In the reporting year, investments from Kyrgyzstan accounted for 0.2 percent of total foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan. In the first six months of 2024, foreign direct investment from Kyrgyzstan into Azerbaijan amounted to $99,000.

Overall, in the first half of this year, foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan’s economy exceeded $3.222 billion.