16:21
USD 87.45
EUR 102.76
RUB 1.07
English

Direct investments from Kyrgyzstan into Azerbaijan's economy increase 78-fold

In the first half of 2025, foreign direct investment from Kyrgyzstan into Azerbaijan’s economy amounted to $7.706 million. Trend reports, citing the country’s Central Bank.

This is 78 times higher than in the same period last year.

In the reporting year, investments from Kyrgyzstan accounted for 0.2 percent of total foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan. In the first six months of 2024, foreign direct investment from Kyrgyzstan into Azerbaijan amounted to $99,000.

Overall, in the first half of this year, foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan’s economy exceeded $3.222 billion.
link: https://24.kg/english/345750/
views: 85
Print
Related
Sergey Entts: Creating environment for cross-border investments
China ready to invest in pharmaceutical plant in Kyrgyzstan
President signs Law "On Investments in the Kyrgyz Republic"
Investments from Russia into Kyrgyzstan reach $279.3 million in 2024
EAEU countries triple direct investments in Kyrgyzstan
Investments from Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan reach record $113 million in 2024
Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership
Azerbaijani footballer Elmir Tagiyev decides to continue career in Kyrgyzstan
Azerbaijan to build children's hospital in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan tells Mongolia about advantages of investing in country
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to increase trade turnover to $500 million Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to increase trade turnover to $500 million
Rain, snow and frost expected in Kyrgyzstan Rain, snow and frost expected in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan interested in assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery Kyrgyzstan interested in assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery
Fines for not wearing seatbelts to be imposed automatically from October 1 Fines for not wearing seatbelts to be imposed automatically from October 1
2 October, Thursday
15:57
Direct investments from Kyrgyzstan into Azerbaijan's economy increase 78-fold Direct investments from Kyrgyzstan into Azerbaijan's ec...
15:52
Japan shows interest in Kyrgyzstan’s transport corridor modernization project
15:22
Kyrgyzstan's grain and vegetable harvest exceeds last year's figures
15:13
First women’s kok-boru team formed in Kyrgyzstan – Federation opposes initiative
15:08
Banks in Kyrgyzstan to pilot virtual asset wallet services for clients