Kyrgyzstan’ CEC publishes map of electoral districts for upcoming elections

The Central Election Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic (СEС) released an updated map of electoral districts. The document was published on the CEC’s official website.

According to the information, the map reflects the boundaries of districts formed in accordance with current electoral legislation. It is intended to help citizens familiarize themselves with territorial divisions and determine which district their residence belongs to.

The CEC noted that the map is intended for voters’ convenience and to ensure the transparency and openness of the electoral process.

A detailed map of each district, including a list of streets and towns within it, is also available on the commission’s website.

The CEC urged citizens to check their assigned polling stations in advance to avoid any confusion on election day.