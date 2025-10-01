15:16
EEC temporarily lifts import duties on gasoline and diesel fuel

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has temporarily lifted import duties on gasoline, diesel fuel, marine fuel, and jet kerosene, the EEC reported.

«The EEC Council decided to set import customs duties on motor gasoline, jet fuel, and other gas oils at zero until June 30, 2026, inclusive,» the Commission stated.

According to EEC Minister in charge of Trade Andrey Slepnev, the duties were lifted to maintain balance in the domestic fuel market due to «a local decline in production volumes amid a seasonal increase in demand.»

The decision will take effect in 10 calendar days after its publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/345596/
views: 72
