15:16
USD 87.41
EUR 102.75
RUB 1.05
English

New Director of Judicial Department of Supreme Court appointed

On September 30, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic Sheraly Kamchybekov introduced the new director, Bakyt Kurmanaliev, to the staff of the Judicial Department.

The appointment of the director of the Judicial Department was made in accordance with the constitutional Law «On the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic and Local Courts.» The director of the Judicial Department is appointed and dismissed by the Chairman of the Supreme Court with the consent of the Council of Judges.

Prior to his new appointment, Bakyt Kurmanaliev served as a referent in the Protocol Events and External Relations Division of the Presidential Affairs Department of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/345580/
views: 187
Print
Related
Salavat Sadyrakunov appointed Deputy Head of State Insurance Organization
Iskender Adiev appointed Deputy Head of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet simplifies rules for appointing school, college, kindergarten directors
Almazbek Dooranov appointed Director of Doctoral School
New head of Capital Construction Department appointed at Bishkek City Hall
Ruslan Stavridi appointed Director of Musa Zhangaziev Puppet Theater
Aidai Karagulova appointed Deputy Director of EEC Financial Policy Department
Akylbek Murataliev appointed Editor-in-Chief of Kyrgyzfilm film studio
New Deputy Ministers appointed at Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan
Kanat Sagynbaev appointed Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration
Popular
Kyrgyzstan reaches duty-free import quota for electric vehicles Kyrgyzstan reaches duty-free import quota for electric vehicles
Kyrgyz Cabinet and Rosatom to identify energy storage projects Kyrgyz Cabinet and Rosatom to identify energy storage projects
Kyrgyzstan to align address system with international standards Kyrgyzstan to align address system with international standards
Adylbek Kasymaliev to pay official visit to Belarus Adylbek Kasymaliev to pay official visit to Belarus
1 October, Wednesday
14:54
EEC temporarily lifts import duties on gasoline and diesel fuel EEC temporarily lifts import duties on gasoline and die...
14:45
President orders death penalty for crimes against children and women
14:31
III CIS Games: Kyrgyz sambo wrestlers win four medals
14:21
Kyrgyzstan raises pensions from October 1: Average reaches 11,226 soms
13:43
New Director of Judicial Department of Supreme Court appointed