New Director of Judicial Department of Supreme Court appointed

On September 30, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic Sheraly Kamchybekov introduced the new director, Bakyt Kurmanaliev, to the staff of the Judicial Department.

The appointment of the director of the Judicial Department was made in accordance with the constitutional Law «On the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic and Local Courts.» The director of the Judicial Department is appointed and dismissed by the Chairman of the Supreme Court with the consent of the Council of Judges.

Prior to his new appointment, Bakyt Kurmanaliev served as a referent in the Protocol Events and External Relations Division of the Presidential Affairs Department of the Kyrgyz Republic.