Bishkek Finance and Economics College transferred to Finance Ministry

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has adopted a resolution transferring the A. Toktonaliev Bishkek Finance and Economics College to the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Finance. The institution has been withdrawn from the authority of the Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation.

According to the resolution, the Ministry of Finance must approve the college’s charter and take other necessary measures. The institution is required to undergo state re-registration, ensure timely student admissions, reissue its educational license, and update accreditation documents.

The Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation has been instructed to assist in reissuing the license and accreditation documents.

The resolution will take effect in seven days.
