Fraudsters posing as electioneerers reported during election period

During election campaigns, many fraudsters and thieves disguise themselves as electioneerers to enter people’s homes and deceive them. Kairat Mamatov, member of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) said, speaking on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, this is why police are involved and law enforcement officers are asked to pay greater attention to public safety.

«Law enforcement agencies request lists of electioneerers and conduct random checks. We explain to political parties and candidates why this measure is necessary,» Kairat Mamatov said.

On September 25, members of the seventh convocation of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan voted for self-dissolution. Under current law, the president must set the date of parliamentary elections by September 30.

It is expected that elections for the eighth convocation of Parliament, taking into account all necessary procedures, will be scheduled for November 30.