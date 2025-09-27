Manas university exempted from working capital income tax

Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University has been exempted from working capital income taxes. The corresponding order was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The decision on tax incentives was made as part of the implementation of the agreement between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey on the future operation of Manas University, signed in 2011 in Ankara and ratified by the Zhogorku Kenesh.

When administering taxes at Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University, the State Tax Service is instructed to follow Article 12 of this agreement, as well as the provisions of the Tax Code regarding the exemption from taxes on income received from working capital for any activity not prohibited by Kyrgyz law.

Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University was founded in 1995. In the QS Asia University Rankings 2025, the university took 230th place, topping the list of universities in the Kyrgyz Republic.