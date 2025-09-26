14:26
Kyrgyzstan’s CEC appoints operator to service automated election systems

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Kyrgyz Republic appointed a technical operator responsible for the automated information systems used in the preparation and holding of elections and referendums.

According to the CEC resolution, these functions have been assigned to Kyzmat state institution.

Kyzmat is responsible for the development, maintenance, and updating of information systems, the preparation of voter identification equipment, and the uploading of voter lists compiled based on citizens’ biometric and personal data into a unified database. Furthermore, the institution will be required to transfer the equipment to the CEC for further use.

The CEC’s Information and Communications Department must prepare and conclude a corresponding agreement with Kyzmat.
