Russia to allocate 30 university quotas for Kyrgyzstanis in creative fields

First Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan, Syuzbek Nadyrbekov, met with Deputy Head of Rossotrudnichestvo, Pavel Shevtsov, to discuss joint initiatives in the humanitarian and cultural spheres.

Particular attention was paid to library digitization, professional development for specialists, and the improvement of library infrastructure.

The Russian side confirmed the allocation of 30 quotas for Kyrgyzstanis to enroll in Russian creative universities for the 2026/27 academic year, and expressed interest in developing short-term educational programs.

The talks also covered youth policy, with agreements reached on joint forums, youth exchanges, and cultural events aimed at supporting young people and developing the creative industries.

It was reported earlier that Kyrgyzstanis have been allocated a total of 700 quotas for admission to Russian universities.
