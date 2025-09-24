10:35
Made in Kyrgyzstan: Latest drones and armored vehicles shown in Balykchy

One of the highlights of the CSTO Rubezh-2025 joint exercises held in Balykchy was the exhibition of the latest weapons and equipment developed by Kyrgyzstan’s military-industrial enterprises on order of the Ministry of Defense.

The following were on display at the training ground:

  • Modernized MT-LB with improved mobility, communications, and protection;
  • Strike and reconnaissance drones of various modifications, including multi-rotor vehicles and an aircraft-type drone;
  • ILBIRS Titan FS and ILBIRS Hornet S armored vehicles, designed for combat in challenging conditions, equipped with enhanced protection and modern communications equipment.

According to representatives of the Ministry of Defense, all prototypes have passed testing and are likely to be delivered to the troops in the near future. The developments are aimed at increasing the mobility, firepower, and resilience of units in modern warfare.

The organizers emphasized that the demonstration of domestic technologies against the backdrop of large-scale CSTO maneuvers highlights the growing capabilities of the defense industry of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/344660/
views: 179
