11:58
USD 87.86
EUR 93.94
RUB 1.00
English

Kamchybek Tashiev announces return of objects illegally privatized in 1990s

It is necessary to return to the state the enterprises and facilities illegally privatized in the 1990s. The head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev, announced on June 14 during a meeting with residents of Kara-Suu district.

He noted that the property of rich people will be checked for legality.

«In past troubled times, they bought people’s wealth, enterprises or privatized them through corruption. They took possession of the people’s property and grew rich for 30 years. All this needs to be returned. This is the wealth of the people. It’s not just a few people who should get rich, but the whole population,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

He gave an example from Jalal-Abad region, three large bases were returned there. «We will build a school and a house for the State Mortgage Company in their place,» the SCNS chairman said.

The returned land will be used for public purposes. Schools and housing will be built there.

«A few people have seized the wealth of millions of Kyrgyzstanis. All this needs to be returned to the state. It’s okay, we will return them within the law,» Kamchybek Tashiev concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/296849/
views: 151
Print
Related
Kamchybek Tashiev participates in opening of mosque in Zhany-Aryk
SCNS Chairman comments on resignation of Kurmankul Zulushev
Kamchybek Tashiev hands keys to new apartments to border guards in Batken
Kamchybek Tashiev presents three-room apartment to mother of many children
Kamchybek Tashiev states he does not support any of candidates for Parliament
Only worthy people will be elected to Parliament, Kamchybek Tashiev promises
Kamchybek Tashiev: Russian language is important for our future generations
Many corrupt officials will be behind bars by the end of the year – Tashiev
Fight against corruption: Data of SCNS differ from provided by Finance Ministry
Terrorists have no nationality - SCNS Chairman about terrorist attack in Moscow
Popular
SCNS detains 15 Islamic State adherents engaged in recruiting SCNS detains 15 Islamic State adherents engaged in recruiting
President receives Russian Ambassador on occasion of completion of his mission President receives Russian Ambassador on occasion of completion of his mission
Kempir-Abad case: All defendants acquitted Kempir-Abad case: All defendants acquitted
Biden nominates Brian Stimmler for post of Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Biden nominates Brian Stimmler for post of Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
18 June, Tuesday
11:52
Health center for judges to be built in Issyk-Kul region for 90 million soms Health center for judges to be built in Issyk-Kul regio...
11:43
Mudflow sweeps away and kills boy in Nooken
11:27
Activist Aftandil Zhorobekov placed under house arrest
10:42
Wanted for 23 years Kyrgyzstani detained in Yekaterinburg
10:36
Earthquake registered in south of Kyrgyzstan at night