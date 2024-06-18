Kamchybek Tashiev announces return of objects illegally privatized in 1990s

It is necessary to return to the state the enterprises and facilities illegally privatized in the 1990s. The head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev, announced on June 14 during a meeting with residents of Kara-Suu district.

He noted that the property of rich people will be checked for legality.

«In past troubled times, they bought people’s wealth, enterprises or privatized them through corruption. They took possession of the people’s property and grew rich for 30 years. All this needs to be returned. This is the wealth of the people. It’s not just a few people who should get rich, but the whole population,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

He gave an example from Jalal-Abad region, three large bases were returned there. «We will build a school and a house for the State Mortgage Company in their place,» the SCNS chairman said.

The returned land will be used for public purposes. Schools and housing will be built there.

«A few people have seized the wealth of millions of Kyrgyzstanis. All this needs to be returned to the state. It’s okay, we will return them within the law,» Kamchybek Tashiev concluded.