Kyrgyzstan allocated 700 quotas for admission to Russian universities

Applications are now open for admission to Russian universities for the 2026/27 academic year under the government quota program. The Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan announced.

The Russian government quota provides free tuition at state-funded places, dormitory accommodation, and a scholarship. Citizens of Kyrgyzstan can apply for undergraduate, specialist, master’s, postgraduate, residency, and additional professional education programs.

For the 2026/27 academic year, Kyrgyzstan has been allocated 700 quotas.

The embassy also noted that on September 24, those interested in studying in Russia will have the opportunity to receive guidance on admission to state-funded programs and meet representatives from 30 leading Russian universities at an exhibition at KRSU, part of the II Russian-Kyrgyz Educational Forum.

The exhibition will be held for one day only.