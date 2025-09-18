National brands of Kyrgyzstan showcased at exhibitions in Malaysia and Russia

Kyrgyz companies presented their products at MIHAS 2025 in Malaysia, one of the world’s largest exhibitions. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The main goal is to promote domestic goods that meet halal standards on global markets. Participation in the exhibition is expected to expand export opportunities for Kyrgyz producers and strengthen international trade relations.

At Kyrgyzstan’s national stand, the following companies were featured: Bal Aary, ASSA Group, Aybars, Kainar Ice Cream, Adal Azyk (Toyboss brand), Salikh LTD, Shoro.

At the same time, 24 Kyrgyz companies are taking part in WorldFood Moscow 2025, one of the largest international food industry exhibitions.

The event traditionally brings together leading producers, exporters, and distributors from dozens of countries, shaping new trends in food production and agribusiness.

Kyrgyz companies offered visitors a wide range of products — from natural juices, honey, and chocolate to meat and dairy products, organic agricultural goods, and even textiles.

The participation of Kyrgyz producers is aimed at promoting national products on Russian and international markets, boosting the country’s export potential, and establishing new business partnerships.