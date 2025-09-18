18:15
USD 87.45
EUR 103.44
RUB 1.05
English

National brands of Kyrgyzstan showcased at exhibitions in Malaysia and Russia

Kyrgyz companies presented their products at MIHAS 2025 in Malaysia, one of the world’s largest exhibitions. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The main goal is to promote domestic goods that meet halal standards on global markets. Participation in the exhibition is expected to expand export opportunities for Kyrgyz producers and strengthen international trade relations.

At Kyrgyzstan’s national stand, the following companies were featured: Bal Aary, ASSA Group, Aybars, Kainar Ice Cream, Adal Azyk (Toyboss brand), Salikh LTD, Shoro.

At the same time, 24 Kyrgyz companies are taking part in WorldFood Moscow 2025, one of the largest international food industry exhibitions.

The event traditionally brings together leading producers, exporters, and distributors from dozens of countries, shaping new trends in food production and agribusiness.

Kyrgyz companies offered visitors a wide range of products — from natural juices, honey, and chocolate to meat and dairy products, organic agricultural goods, and even textiles.

The participation of Kyrgyz producers is aimed at promoting national products on Russian and international markets, boosting the country’s export potential, and establishing new business partnerships.
link: https://24.kg/english/344035/
views: 145
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan presents its export potential at CIFTIS 2025 in China
Shyrdaks admired in Europe displayed in Alay district
Kyrgyz felt showcased at International Exhibition in South Korea
Talant Ogobaev's personal exhibition In Search to open in Bishkek
Exhibition “Umai Ashuu: The Code of Manas” opens in Bishkek
Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek
Projects of Kyrgyz women entrepreneurs shown to Saida Mirziyoyeva
International exhibition Kyrgyzstan EXPO - 2025 to open in Bishkek
Kyrgyz garment workers invited to Interfabric-2025. Autumn Exhibition
Immersive anti-drug exhibition to be held in Bishkek on June 26
Popular
Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030 Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030
Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city
18 September, Thursday
17:27
Kyrgyz woman serving sentence in China returned home Kyrgyz woman serving sentence in China returned home
17:18
SCNS Chairman on renaming Jalal-Abad and possible capital relocation
16:54
Roads to be closed on September 21 due to Bishkek Snow Leopard Run marathon
16:45
National brands of Kyrgyzstan showcased at exhibitions in Malaysia and Russia
16:38
Intersection of Leo Tolstoy and Asanaliev streets to be closed for repairs