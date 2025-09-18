Kyrgyzstan and Turkey aim to increase bilateral trade turnover to $5 billion

On September 17, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received Vice President of Turkey Cevdet Yılmaz, who arrived in the country on an official visit. The presidential press service reported.

The parties discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, focusing on cooperation in healthcare, development of the banking sector, and the deepening of investment partnerships.

The head of state noted that, amid global economic instability, the two countries intend to jointly increase bilateral trade turnover to $5 billion.

Furthermore, Kyrgyzstan is ready to offer Turkish businesses favorable investment conditions in sectors such as energy, transport, logistics, agriculture, tourism, and others.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, conveying greetings on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, noted that, thanks to the political will of the two leaders, cooperation between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan has reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

At the end of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further developing the comprehensive strategic partnership, deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, and strengthening the ties of friendship between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.