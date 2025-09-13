15:45
World Bank to provide Kyrgyzstan with $101.5 million program loan

The World Bank will provide Kyrgyzstan with a $101.5 million program loan. It was announced at a meeting of the Finance Minister Almaz Baketaev with the World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Najy Benhassine.

According to the press service of the ministry, key areas of cooperation were discussed, including the provision of a $101.5 million program loan from the World Bank in 2025 and the continuation of the program in 2026.

Attention was also paid to the issues of financing the construction of Kambarata HPP-1, which is of strategic importance for energy security and regional development. The parties exchanged views on strengthening the financial sector and implementing the WB’s strategic measures.

Other topics discussed at the meeting included support for small and medium-sized businesses, modernization of energy infrastructure, improving energy efficiency, developing entrepreneurship and attracting investment.
