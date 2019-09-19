Seven overpasses to be built in Bishkek to solve traffic jam problem

Bishkek City Administration plans to build seven overpasses in the capital to solve traffic jam problem. Press service of the city administration reported.

About 418,000 vehicles are reportedly registered in the capital, from 60,000 to 90,000 come daily from other regions.

«Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov instructed city services to find traffic management solutions that are convenient for both motorists and pedestrians. The proposals of the Main Traffic Safety Department made at one of the last meetings, for the most part, are, to put it mildly, not quite real, but nevertheless we are looking for new solutions and discuss other options,» the city administration noted.

One of the solutions for unloading traffic flows in the north-south direction is construction of overpasses. The city administration has already announced a tender for construction of two such bridges.

In total, seven overpasses are planned — on Suyumbayev, Torokul Aitmatov, Logvinenko, Panfilov, Isanov, Umetaliev and Kalyk Akiyev Streets.

The Capital Construction Department has already announced a tender for design and survey works for construction of the first two — on Suyumbaev and Aitmatov Streets. Design of the remaining overpasses is planned for next year.

The city administration reminded that Leo Tolstoy Street (along which the railway runs) will cross all Bishkek — from Auezov Street to Alykulov Street — and will connect the western and eastern borders of the city.

«It is constructed within the grant project «Development of Bishkek Street-Road Network. Last year, Leo Tolstoy Street was extended to the west, work is underway on its eastern section now,» the city administration added.